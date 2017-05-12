BRIEF-Lilly announces positive results for three phase 3 studies of galcanezumab

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Eli Lilly And Co:
* Lilly announces positive results for three phase 3 studies of galcanezumab for the prevention of episodic and chronic migraine
* Eli Lilly and Co - galcanezumab, an investigational treatment for prevention of episodic and chronic migraine, met its primary endpoint
* Eli Lilly and Co - galcanezumab primary endpoint in three phase 3 studies (evolve-1, evolve-2 and regain)
* Eli Lilly and Co - also is evaluating galcanezumab for treatment of cluster headache, with phase 3 trial results expected in 2018
* Eli Lilly and Co - patients treated with galcanezumab experienced statistically significant improvement versus placebo on several pre-specified secondary endpoints
* Says it will submit a biologics license application to u.s. Food and drug administration (FDA) for galcanezumab in second half of 2017
* Eli Lilly and Co - based on unmet medical need and significance of this disease for patients, lilly has been granted fast track designation from FDA
* Says the BLA submission will be followed by submissions to other regulatory agencies around world
* Eli Lilly and Co- in the three studies, most commonly-reported adverse events were injection site reactions, including pain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project