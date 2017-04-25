BRIEF-Lilly Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98

April 25 Eli Lilly And Co:
* Lilly reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $5.228 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.21
billion
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.60 to $2.70
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $21.8 billion to $22.3 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Eli Lilly And Co - qtrly Cymbalta sales $174.6 million
versus $198.7 million
* For Q1 of 2017, Alimta generated worldwide revenue of
$489.9 million, which decreased 13 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.11, revenue view $22.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Worldwide Jardiance revenue during q1 of 2017 was $74.0
million, an increase of 94 percent
* Eli Lilly And Co - "Lilly's new product launches,
including trulicity and taltz, led company to a strong quarter
of volume-driven revenue growth"
* Eli Lilly And Co - in Q1 of 2017, company recognized an
acquired in-process research and development charge of $857.6
million
* On a non-GAAP basis, company has reaffirmed 2017 EPS to be
in range of $4.05 to $4.15
* Eli Lilly - recognized acquired in-process research and
development charge of $857.6 million in quarter associated with
acquisition of colucid pharmaceuticals
* Eli Lilly and Co - in q1 of 2016, company recognized asset
impairment, restructuring and other special charges of $131.4
million
* Says in Q1 2017, recognized asset impairment,
restructuring and other special charges of $213.9 million
* Eli Lilly says Q1 2017 asset impairment charge primarily
related to severance costs incurred as result of actions taken
to reduce cost structure
