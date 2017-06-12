BRIEF-Lilly says Jardiance tablets to be studied in chronic kidney disease

BRIEF-Cosmos Holdings says signed new LoI to acquire outstanding shares of CC Pharma GmbH
* Cosmos Holdings Inc says signed a new letter of intent to acquire outstanding shares of CC Pharma GmbH
June 12 Eli Lilly And Co:
* Jardiance® (empagliflozin) tablets to be studied in chronic kidney disease
* Says plans to conduct a new, large clinical outcomes trial investigating Jardiance along with Boehringer Ingelheim
* Eli Lilly And Co - trial will enroll people with chronic kidney disease both with and without type 2 diabetes
* Says trial will enroll people with chronic kidney disease both with and without type 2 diabetes
* Eli Lilly - boehringer Ingelheim, co announced plans to conduct new, large clinical outcomes trial investigating Jardiance tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cosmos Holdings Inc says signed a new letter of intent to acquire outstanding shares of CC Pharma GmbH
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 The South African parliament is planning to challenge in court an anti-graft watchdog's recommendation of constitutional changes to the mandate of the central bank, it said on Friday, highlighting worsening divisions between state institutions.
* Indexes: Dow down 0.05 pct, S&P up 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)