BRIEF-Lilly says Jardiance tablets to be studied in chronic kidney disease

June 12 Eli Lilly And Co:

* Jardiance® (empagliflozin) tablets to be studied in chronic kidney disease

* Says plans to conduct a new, large clinical outcomes trial investigating Jardiance along with Boehringer Ingelheim

* Eli Lilly And Co - ‍trial will enroll people with chronic kidney disease both with and without type 2 diabetes​

* Says trial will enroll people with chronic kidney disease both with and without type 2 diabetes

* Eli Lilly - ‍boehringer Ingelheim, co announced plans to conduct new, large clinical outcomes trial investigating Jardiance tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
