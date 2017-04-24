BRIEF-Lilly says phase 3 MONARCH 3 breast cancer study of Abemaciclib demonstrated superior progression-free survival at interim analysis

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Eli Lilly And Co:
* Lilly announces phase 3 monarch 3 breast cancer study of Abemaciclib demonstrated superior progression-free survival at interim analysis
* Eli Lilly and Co- trial met its primary endpoint of demonstrating statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival
* Eli Lilly and Co - following monarch 3 interim analysis, Lilly intends to begin global submissions of these results in q3 of 2017
* Eli Lilly and Co- intends to initiate monarch 1 and monarch 2 submissions beginning in q2 of 2017
* Says adverse events were generally consistent with previous studies of abemaciclib
* Eli Lilly and Co - detailed efficacy and safety results for monarch 3 will be presented at a medical meeting in second half of year
* Eli Lilly and Co - improvement was shown in a key secondary endpoint of objective response rate (orr) in trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: