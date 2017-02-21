版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Lilly says provisions included in legislation to repeal Affordable Care Act could adversely affect results

Feb 21 Eli Lilly And Co:

* Provisions included in legislation repealing, replacing affordable care act could have material adverse effect on consolidated results, cash flows Source text - (bit.ly/2kIQynP) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐