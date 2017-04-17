BRIEF-Limbach Holdings Q4 revenue rose 45.6 percent

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Limbach Holdings Inc:
* Limbach Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue rose 45.6 percent to $133.7 million
* Q4 revenue view $97 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Limbach Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share $0.45
* Limbach Holdings Inc says backlog rose to $434.3 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $378.1 million at december 31, 2015
* Limbach Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 revenues $460 million - $480 million
* Limbach Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda $18 million – $20 million
* Limbach Holdings-expects about 76 pct of total construction and service backlog to be converted to revenues in current fiscal year, remainder in 2018, 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Expect to use net proceeds for working capital, expanding partnering activities, advancing clinical program for metastatic breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results