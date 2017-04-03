BRIEF-Limbach provides update on annual form 10-k filing status

April 3 Limbach Holdings Inc

* Limbach provides update on annual form 10-k filing status

* Limbach says company reiterates prior guidance for its year ended December 31, 2016 for revenues to be in excess of $407 million

* Guidance for its year ended December 31, 2016 expects adjusted EBITDA to fall within a range from $16 million to $17 million

* Limbach will be filing a form 12b-25 with U.S. SEC to extend date for filing its annual report on form 10-k for year ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: