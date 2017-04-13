BRIEF-Limbach says narrowing range of revenue guidance for FY 2017 to $460 mln-$480 mln

BRIEF-Maersk Drilling extends drillship contract with ExxonMobil
* SAYS MAERSK DRILLING AWARDED EXTENSION FOR DRILLSHIP MAERSK VIKING BY OIL MAJOR EXXONMOBIL
April 13 Limbach Holdings Inc
* Limbach schedules 2016 fourth quarter financial results and conference call; provides update on 2017 guidance
* Limbach holdings inc - for fy 2017, company is narrowing its range of revenue guidance to between $460 million and $480 million, excluding items
* Limbach holdings inc - reiterates its previously announced fy 2016 financial guidance
* Limbach holdings inc - for fy 2017, adjusted ebitda is expected to be between $18 million and $20 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $410.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS MAERSK DRILLING AWARDED EXTENSION FOR DRILLSHIP MAERSK VIKING BY OIL MAJOR EXXONMOBIL
* Q1 NOI increased by 6 percent, and totaled NIS 338 million, compared with NIS319 million in q1/2016
KIEV, May 24 Ukraine needs more time to submit proposals for coal and gas projects to China in order to secure funding worth up to $3.65 billion as Kiev is unlikely to meet a June deadline, Deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv told Reuters.