BRIEF-Limoneira acquisition majority stake in Pan De Azucar in Chile

US STOCKS-Wall St creeps higher; Fed minutes eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 27 Limoneira Co
* Limoneira expands global presence with strategic acquisition in Chile
* Limoneira Co - has acquired majority of Pan De Azucar S.A.
* Limoneira Co - Limoneira completed acquisition of 90% of outstanding stock of PDA, for $5.8 million in cash
* Limoneira Co - -acquisition expected to be accretive for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc on Wednesday said its plans for selling 2018 Obamacare individual plans are still up in the air because of political and regulatory uncertainty, making it the latest health insurer to say questions about continued funding of government subsidies will affect consumers next year.