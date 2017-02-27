版本:
BRIEF-Limoneira acquisition majority stake in Pan De Azucar in Chile

Feb 27 Limoneira Co

* Limoneira expands global presence with strategic acquisition in Chile

* Limoneira Co - has acquired majority of Pan De Azucar S.A.

* Limoneira Co - Limoneira completed acquisition of 90% of outstanding stock of PDA, for $5.8 million in cash

* Limoneira Co - -acquisition expected to be accretive for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
