公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Limoneira files for stock shelf of up to $150 mln

May 3 Limoneira Co:

* Files for stock shelf of up to $150 million Source text: (bit.ly/2p6K0gd) Further company coverage:
