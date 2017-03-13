BRIEF-Limoneira Q1 loss per share $0.16

March 13 Limoneira Co:

* Limoneira company announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $28.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Limoneira Co says company raises fiscal year 2017 earnings guidance range

* Limoneira Co - based on our Q1 results and an improved outlook for year, we are raising our full year fiscal 2017 earnings guidance

* Limoneira Co says company currently expects earnings per diluted share to be in range of $0.48 to $0.52 per share in 2017

* Limoneira Co says expects operating income for fiscal year 2017 to be in a range of approximately $14.4 million to $14.9 million

* Limoneira Co sees fiscal year 2017 EBITDA is expected to be in range of $21.5 million to $22.0 million

* Limoneira Co - company continues to expect to sell approximately 8.5 million to 9.0 million pounds of avocados in 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S