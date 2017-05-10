版本:
2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Linamar qtrly earnings per share $2.20

May 10 Linamar Corp:

* Linamar delivers 23rd consecutive quarter of double digit operating earnings growth

* Q1 sales C$1.656 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.55 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.20

* Q1 earnings per share view C$1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
