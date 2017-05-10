BRIEF-Linamar qtrly earnings per share $2.20

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Linamar Corp:
* Linamar delivers 23rd consecutive quarter of double digit operating earnings growth
* Q1 sales C$1.656 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.55 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.20
* Q1 earnings per share view C$1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)