BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services Corp Q4 loss per share $0.79

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Lincoln Educational Services Corp :
* Lincoln Educational Services Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; achieves all 2016 guidance metrics
* Q4 revenue $72.6 million
* Lincoln Educational Services Corp - provides preliminary 2017 outlook
* Lincoln Educational Services Corp - expects to achieve low single digit revenue growth in transportation and skilled trades segment for 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.79
* Qtrly EPS from continuing operations $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"