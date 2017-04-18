版本:
BRIEF-Lincoln Electric reports Q1 EPS of $0.84

April 18 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc:

* Lincoln Electric reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 sales $580.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $566.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.88
