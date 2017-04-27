BRIEF-Lincoln Electric signs agreement to acquire Air Liquide Welding

April 27 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc:
* Lincoln Electric signs definitive agreement to acquire Air
Liquide Welding
* Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc - definitive agreement
reflects a eur 115 million purchase price for air liquide
welding business
* Says Lincoln Electric and Air Liquide Welding will
continue to operate as independent companies
* Lincoln Electric - expects acquisition to be immediately
accretive to earnings and to generate attractive return on
capital in first five years
* Lincoln Electric Holdings- deal expected to be add
approximately $0.06 eps per quarter, or $0.24 annually, in
second year of operation
* Lincoln Electric - until proposed acquisition closes,
lincoln Electric and Air Liquide welding will continue to
operate as independent companies
* Lincoln Electric-proposed deal expected to be immediately
accretive to Lincoln Electric earnings at about $0.03 of eps per
quarter in 1st year after closing
