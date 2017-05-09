版本:
BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.01

May 9 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc :

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $63.1 million

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc sees 2017 tour revenues of $275 million - $281 million

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of $47 million - $49 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
