BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions Holdings reports qtrly loss per share $0.19

March 7 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc
:
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc reports 2016 fourth
quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 21 percent to $56.1 million
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc-sees full year 2017
tour revenues of $278 - $284 million
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc-sees full year 2017
adjusted EBITDA of $50 - $52 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.19
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share
$0.19
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc- also continues to
anticipate it will achieve its long-range revenue and adjusted
EBITDA targets
