公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Lindsay enters into first amendment to credit agreement

March 1 Lindsay Corp:

* On Feb. 28, co entered into first amendment to credit agreement dated Feb 18

* First amendment extends termination date from February 18, 2018 to February 28, 2020

* First amendment increases letter of credit sublimit from $10 million to $15 million Source text:(bit.ly/2lsHVcQ) Further company coverage:
