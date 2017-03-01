BRIEF-Lindsay enters into first amendment to credit agreement

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 1 Lindsay Corp:
* On Feb. 28, co entered into first amendment to credit agreement dated Feb 18
* First amendment extends termination date from February 18, 2018 to February 28, 2020
* First amendment increases letter of credit sublimit from $10 million to $15 million Source text:(bit.ly/2lsHVcQ) Further company coverage:
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.