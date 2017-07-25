FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Lindt & Spruengli confirms mid-term financial targets
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月25日 / 凌晨5点38分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Lindt & Spruengli confirms mid-term financial targets

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG

* Lindt & spruengli says confirms its mid/long term goal of an organic sales growth target of 6 – 8% combined with an increase in ebit of 20 – 40 basis points - slides

* Lindt & spruengli says strong global brands and strategic business actions to result in continued market share gains

* Lindt & spruengli says efficiency-and cost improvement programs already in place to lead to additional cash generation

* Lindt & spruengli says partial re-investment of savings from scale, efficiencies, raw materials and cost reduction programs into future growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below