BRIEF-Lingo Media reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.00

May 2 Lingo Media Corp:

* Lingo Media reports 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue C$736,300 versus C$1.276 million

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
