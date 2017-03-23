版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-Lingo Media signs LOI to merge with Schoold

March 23 Lingo Media Corp

* Lingo Media signs LOI to merge with Schoold

* Says parties are working towards finalizing a definitive agreement within next 30 to 60 days with respect to transaction

* Lingo Media Corp says transaction is anticipated to be a merger of equals in which shareholders of each party will acquire 50 percent of resulting entity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
