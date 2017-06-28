版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三

BRIEF-Linn Energy announces increase in share repurchase authorization to $200 mln

June 28 Linn Energy Inc

* Linn Energy announces increase in share repurchase authorization to $200 million

* Linn Energy - ‍authorized increase in previously announced share repurchase program of upto total of $200 million outstanding shares of Class A common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
