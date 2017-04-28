BRIEF-Linn Energy files for resale of 54.2 mln shares

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Linn Energy Inc:
* Linn Energy Inc files for resale of 54.2 million shares of its class A common stock by the selling stockholders Source text - bit.ly/2pGZCMe Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock