版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Linn Energy files for resale of 54.2 mln shares

April 28 Linn Energy Inc:

* Linn Energy Inc files for resale of 54.2 million shares of its class A common stock by the selling stockholders Source text - bit.ly/2pGZCMe Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐