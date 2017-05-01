版本:
BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.33

May 1 Lion Biotechnologies Inc

* Lion Biotechnologies reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.28 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
