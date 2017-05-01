BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.33

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Lion Biotechnologies Inc
* Lion Biotechnologies reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.28 excluding items
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.33
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668