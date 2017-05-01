版本:
BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies Q1 loss per share $0.33

May 1 Lion Biotechnologies Inc:

* Q1 loss per share $0.33

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
