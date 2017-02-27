版本:
BRIEF-Lions Gate Entertainment says prepaid $400 mln of term loan facility

Feb 27 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

* Lions Gate Entertainment - on Feb. 22, 2017 co prepaid $400 million in principal amount of its $2.0 billion Term Loan B facility dated Dec. 8, 2016 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2lY1yx1 Further company coverage:
