2017年 3月 27日

BRIEF-Lions Gate Metals retains 2 broker-dealers as exclusive financial advisors

March 27 Lions Gate Metals Inc:

* Lions Gate Metals - retained two canadian independent broker-dealers as exclusive financial advisors

* Lions Gate Metals - financial advisors have been mandated to evaluate potential strategic transactions for co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
