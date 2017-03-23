版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Lionsgate expands Studiocanal relationship into Australia and New Zealand

March 23 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp:

* Lionsgate says expands studiocanal relationship into Australia and New Zealand, signs long term output agreement for Summit Entertainment titles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
