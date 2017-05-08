版本:
BRIEF-Lipocine announces financial and operational results for the first quarter 2017

May 8 Lipocine Inc

* Lipocine announces financial and operational results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Resubmission of new drug application for LPCN 1021 is planned for Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
