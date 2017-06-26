版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一

BRIEF-Lipocine announces submission of special protocol assessment request to FDA on LPCN 1107, an oral alternative for prevention of preterm birth

June 26 Lipocine Inc

* Lipocine Inc - Announces submission of special protocol assessment request to FDA on LPCN 1107, an oral alternative for prevention of preterm birth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
