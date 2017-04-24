版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Lipocine completes enrollment in the LPCN 1021 fixed dose clinical trials

April 24 Lipocine Inc

* Lipocine completes enrollment in the LPCN 1021 fixed dose clinical trials

* To announce top-line results from LPCN 1021 fixed dose clinical trials in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐