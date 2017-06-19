BRIEF-Lipocine validates “no titration” dosing regimen with positive topline efficacy results for LPCN 1021

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Lipocine Inc:
* Lipocine validates “no titration” dosing regimen with positive topline efficacy results for lpcn 1021, oral testosterone candidate
* Lipocine Inc- LPCN 1021 achieved primary endpoints confirming efficacy of twice daily oral administration
* Lipocine Inc- LPCN 1021 generally met pre-specified per dose secondary endpoints for twice daily oral administration
* Lipocine Inc- new drug application resubmission planned in Q3 of 2017
* Lipocine Inc - all drug related adverse events ("AES") were either mild or moderate in intensity and none were severe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, June 24 The price that Itaú Unibanco Holding SA paid for a minority stake in Brazilian independent securities firm XP Investimentos SA embeds "very high growth rates" ahead, co-Chairman Roberto Setubal said on Saturday.