2017年 3月 2日

BRIEF-Liqtech and Hunan Yonker Investment Group amend investment agreement

March 1 Liqtech International Inc:

* Liqtech and Hunan Yonker Investment Group amend investment agreement

* Parties amended investment agreement and deadline for completion of usd 4 million investment in liqtech is now april 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
