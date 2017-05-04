BRIEF-Liquidity Services Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.21

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Liquidity Services Inc:
* Liquidity Services announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.21
* Q2 revenue $72.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $81.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2017 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.19 to $0.29
* Sees q3 2017 gaap loss per share $0.22 to $0.32
* Q2 loss per share $0.26
* Liquidity Services Inc- reported q2-17 gmv of $163.7 million, up from $153.0 million in prior year's comparable period
* Liquidity Services Inc - expect gmv for q3-17 to range from $170 million to $190 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.