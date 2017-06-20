BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Liquor Stores NA Ltd:
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
* New Board of Directors of Liquor Stores comprises two incumbent directors, Gary Collins and Peter Lynch
* Following meeting, Derek Burney was appointed Chair of Board
* New Board comprises Derek Burney, John Barnett, Karen Prentice, Kenneth Barbet, James Burns, Richard Perkins, nominated by PointNorth Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.