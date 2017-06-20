版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 02:58 BJT

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board

June 20 Liquor Stores NA Ltd:

* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board

* New Board of Directors of Liquor Stores comprises two incumbent directors, Gary Collins and Peter Lynch

* Following meeting, Derek Burney was appointed Chair of Board

* New Board comprises Derek Burney, John Barnett, Karen Prentice, Kenneth Barbet, James Burns, Richard Perkins, nominated by PointNorth Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐