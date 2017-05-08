BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. ltd reports Q1 sales C$162.4 million

BRIEF-Lendingtree acquires MagnifyMoney for about 39.5 mln
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million
May 8 Liquor Stores NA Ltd
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.18
* Q1 sales fell 5.6 percent to C$162.4 million
* Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million
NEW YORK, June 20 Cypress Semiconductor said on Tuesday shareholders voted in two directors nominated by the company's ex-chief executive onto its board.
* John Varley steps down from BlackRock board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: