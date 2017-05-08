版本:
2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. ltd reports Q1 sales C$162.4 million

May 8 Liquor Stores NA Ltd

* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.18

* Q1 sales fell 5.6 percent to C$162.4 million

* Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
