BRIEF-Liquor Stores NA Ltd reports Q4 adj. basic earnings per share $0.17

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 Liquor Stores NA Ltd
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd Reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Qtrly consolidated sales were $227.6 million, up 6.3%
* Qtrly U.S. Same-Store sales were $47.1 million, down 5.9%
* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.22
* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.17
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd - anticipates further downward pressure on same-store sales at start of 2017
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd - says will open or acquire between three to six new stores over next 24 months, at an estimated aggregate cost of $5 million to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.