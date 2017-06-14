版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 02:23 BJT

BRIEF-Liquor Stores NA says proxy firm Glass Lewis recommends shareholders vote only WHITE management proxy

June 14 Liquor Stores NA Ltd:

* Says second independent proxy firm recommends shareholders vote only WHITE management proxy

* Proxy firm Glass Lewis' recommendation follows an earlier recommendation from proxy firm ISS to vote only management's WHITE proxy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
