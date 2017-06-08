版本:
BRIEF-Liquor Stores says ISS recommends shareholders vote for white management proxy

June 8 Liquor Stores NA Ltd:

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd -Institutional Shareholder Services recommends that shareholders vote for white management proxy in a contested election for board

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd - ‍ISS said "dissident's proposed strategic plan appears to be inferior to the company's" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
