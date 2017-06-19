版本:
BRIEF-Liquor Stores says six board members will not stand for re-election at annual meeting

June 19 Liquor Stores Na Ltd

* Liquor stores n.a. ltd. Provides update on annual meeting

* Liquor stores na ltd - 6 board members have advised co they will not be standing for re-election at annual meeting

* Says ‍directors reached decision after assessing, among other things, proxies voted by shareholders​

* Liquor stores na ltd - two incumbent directors are gary collins and peter lynch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
