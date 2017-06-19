BRIEF-Liquor Stores says six board members will not stand for re-election at annual meeting

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Liquor Stores Na Ltd
* Liquor stores n.a. ltd. Provides update on annual meeting
* Liquor stores na ltd - 6 board members have advised co they will not be standing for re-election at annual meeting
* Says directors reached decision after assessing, among other things, proxies voted by shareholders
* Liquor stores na ltd - two incumbent directors are gary collins and peter lynch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.