BRIEF-Lite access increases bought deal equity financing to $15 million

March 7 Lite Access Technologies Inc

* Lite access increases bought deal equity financing to $15 million

* Increased its previously announced "bought-deal" financing to 6.7 million common shares of company

* Agreed to buy and sell to public an additional 1.1 million common shares of company at a price of $2.25 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
