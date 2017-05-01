BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Lithia Motors Inc
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
* Says on an annualized basis, baierl is estimated to generate $500 million in revenue and $0.15 in earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668