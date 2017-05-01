版本:
2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group

May 1 Lithia Motors Inc

* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania

* Says on an annualized basis, baierl is estimated to generate $500 million in revenue and $0.15 in earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
