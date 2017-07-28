FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 小时前
BRIEF-Lithia reports Q2 earnings per share $2.12
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 上午11点14分 / 20 小时前

BRIEF-Lithia reports Q2 earnings per share $2.12

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Lithia Motors Inc:

* Lithia reports record second quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $8.35 to $8.50

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.28

* Q2 earnings per share $2.12

* Q2 revenue $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.43 billion

* Q2 same store sales rose 3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lithia Motors Inc sees ‍2017 total revenue of $9.6 to $9.9 billion​

* Lithia Motors Inc - project fy 2017 new vehicle same store sales increasing 1.0 percent

* Lithia Motors Inc - project 2017 full year new vehicle gross margin of 5.6 percent to 5.8 percent

* Lithia Motors Inc sees ‍2017 used vehicle same store sales increasing 5.0 pct​

* Lithia Motors Inc qtrly total same store sales increased 3%

* Lithia Motors Inc sees ‍2017 used vehicle gross margin of 11.5% to 11.7pct​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.31, revenue view $9.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lithia Motors Inc qtrly new vehicle same store sales increased 1pct

* Lithia Motors Inc qtrly used vehicle retail same store sales increased 4pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below