BRIEF-Lithium Americas Corp continues to advance completion of strategic investments

March 28 Lithium Americas Corp:

* Lithium Americas reports results of special meeting of shareholders and provides update on strategic financings

* Lithium Americas Corp - continues to advance completion of strategic investments aggregating US$286 million by GFL International Co Ltd and Bangchak

* Lithium Americas Corp - anticipates that transactions will close within next month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
