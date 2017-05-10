BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides update on strategic financing with Ganfeng Lithium

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Lithium Americas Corp:
* Lithium Americas appoints President, South American operations and provides update on strategic financing with Ganfeng Lithium
* Private placement will result in issuance of 63.75 million common shares of co to Ganfeng Lithium at a price of C$0.85 per common share
* Ganfeng Lithium will hold 75 million common shares of co or about 19.7% of co's issued, outstanding common shares at time of closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit