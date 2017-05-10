BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides update on strategic financing with Ganfeng Lithium

May 10 Lithium Americas Corp:

* Lithium Americas appoints President, South American operations and provides update on strategic financing with Ganfeng Lithium

* Private placement will result in issuance of 63.75 million common shares of co to Ganfeng Lithium at a price of C$0.85 per common share

* Ganfeng Lithium will hold 75 million common shares of co or about 19.7% of co's issued, outstanding common shares at time of closing