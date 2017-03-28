版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Lithium Americas reports results of special meeting of shareholders, provides update on strategic financings

March 28 Lithium Americas Corp

* Lithium Americas reports results of special meeting of shareholders and provides update on strategic financings

* Lithium Americas- continues to advance completion of strategic investments aggregating $286 million by GFL International Co., Ltd. & Bangchak Petroleum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
