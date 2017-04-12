版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-Lithium Energi Exploration appoints Steven Howard as CEO

April 12 Lithium Energi Exploration Inc :

* Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc. Adds to management team, appoints Steven C. Howard as chief executive officer & director

* Michael Denny, company's former CEO, will resign and also step down from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
