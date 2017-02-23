版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 09:31 BJT

BRIEF-Lithium X Energy have agreed to purchase 7.9 mln shares at price of c$1.90 per share

Feb 22 Lithium X Energy Corp

* Announces c$15 million bought deal financing

* Have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 7.9 million shares at price of c$1.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐