BRIEF-LITHIUM X ENERGY RECEIVED PERMITS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF INITIAL PONDING FACILITY AS PART OF SALTA EXPLORACIONES S.A. JV

Feb 21 Lithium X Energy Corp:

* LITHIUM X ENERGY CORP - HAS RECEIVED PERMITS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF INITIAL PONDING FACILITY TO BE CONSTRUCTED AS PART OF SALTA EXPLORACIONES S.A. JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
