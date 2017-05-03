版本:
BRIEF-Littelfuse Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.69

May 3 Littelfuse Inc:

* Littelfuse reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.69

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.69

* Q1 sales $285.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $284.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.83 to $1.97

* Sees q2 sales $301 million to $311 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.78, revenue view $296.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
